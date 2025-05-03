Media Will Continue to Work Fearlessly to Fully Exercise and Protect Constitutionally-Guaranteed Rights: President Paudel



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has expressed confidence that the media will continue to courageously work towards fully exercising and defending the rights guaranteed by the constitution. In a message of best wishes on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the President highlighted the vital role of the media in disseminating truth to the public.

According to National News Agency Nepal, President Paudel emphasized that all three branches of the State must function with caution and alertness. He acknowledged the significant contribution of the Nepali press in ending autocratic rule and establishing a federal democratic republic. President Paudel stressed that democracy is essential for free and fair journalism and that freedom of the press and expression is fundamental to democracy.

President Paudel stated that press freedom is crucial not only for the media but also for the citizens’ constitutional right to be informed. He noted that press freedom contributes to making the governance system trans

parent and accountable, thus playing an essential role in the democratization of society.

President Paudel added that a free, impartial, and strong press strengthens the democratic system, and it is everyone’s responsibility to create an environment that supports it. He reiterated that the Constitution guarantees full freedom of the press and expression, allowing the media to operate without duress or hindrance, ensuring pluralistic journalism that provides all citizens access to diverse news and voices.

He also addressed the spread of rumors in society, emphasizing the need for independent journalism to uncover and disseminate the truth, dispelling misleading information and helping citizens form accurate opinions.

Lastly, President Paudel warned of the risks posed by the increasing use of social media, which can circulate false and misleading information, potentially deceiving citizens and weakening the system. He expressed hope that World Press Freedom Day would inspire the Nepali press to continue deli

vering truthful, factual, and credible information amidst these challenges.