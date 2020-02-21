General

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun today said media has an important role in pursuing prosperity and helping people to get their rights.

He recognised media's role in transforming country's economic and social transformation.

Affirming that media should widen its role in maintaining political stability and strengthening democratic republic in the country, Minister Pun stressed the need for media to reform and amend itself with time.

The minister was launching Hamromat daily newspaper and Hamromat online published by Purbeli Janasanchar Cooperative Limited here. He also offered best wishes for the success of the newly launched newspaper.

Similarly on the occasion, Chief Minister of State 1, Sherdhan Rai stressed the need for media to link itself with the journey of development and prosperity through positive and development news.

Source: National News Agency Nepal