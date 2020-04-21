General

Nepal Engineers’ Association, Bagmati state and Sindhu Engineering Society jointly handed over necessary medical appliances including swab collection booth to District Disaster Management Committee to ease the collection of swab samples.

With this, it has been easier to collect swab in a safe manner in all three hotspots of the district —Chautara, Barhabise and Meamchi.

A swab collection booth, three PPE sets, one thermal gun and 20 N-95 face masks were handed to Committee coordinator and Chief District Officer Umesh Kumar Dhakal. The Disaster Management Committee handed over the medical appliances and protective gear to Chautara Hospital.

Now the district residents can visit the most convenient places to get their samples collected for coronavirus test. The samples collected in the three points would be sent to Kathmandu Teku-based National Public Health Lab for test.

One RDT positive in Sindhuplchowk

A person has been tested positive for coronavirus while undergoing rapid diagnostic test (RDT) in Sindhupalchowk district. According to the District Public Health Office, a 32-year-old person from Jugal rural municipality tested positive for coronavirus in RDT.

Senior Public Health Officer Durga Dutta Chapagain, said preparation was on to send swab sample of the person to Dhulikhel Hospital for test.

Fifteen workers rescued

The Balefi rural municipality has taken responsibility for sending 15 workers arrived today at Balefi Bazaar from Dolakha to Kathmandu. The workers en route to their homes from Dolakha walked for three days to arrive here and the local government will help them reach Kathmandu by bus. The workers from Rukum and Salyan had reached Dolakha to work in reconstruction and road projects. As said by rural municipality chair Kedar Chhetri, they seem so tired with their legs largely swollen and in a condition that they could not walk further.

Vehicles being disinfected

The Nepal Red Cross Society, Sindhupalchowk chapter has started disinfecting all motor vehicles bound to Sindhupalchowk and Dolakha from Bandeu and vice versa to prevent the risk of COVID-10 spread through vehicles, according to Chautara Sangachokgadhi municipality mayor Aman Singh Tamang. Red Cross Sindhupalchwok said the disinfecting will go on during the lockdown period. Four volunteers have been mobilised for the purpose.

Source: National News Agency