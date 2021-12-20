General

Health equipment and appliances amounting to around Rs 20 million were handed to the district hospital.

The equipment and appliances were presented to the district hospital with the financial assistance of Lions Club International Fund in collaboration with eight Lions and Leo Clubs working in the district.

This is so far the biggest aid money offered to the hospital in Nepal on behalf of Lions Club. Lawmaker Padam Giri and Kushma municipality had also made financial contributions in the campaign to equip the hospital.

The equipment were handed over to the hospital amidst a programme on Sunday.

Project chair Basanta Kumar Karmacharya shared the Lions Club had provided health equipment and appliances worth Rs 11.63 million. Likewise, parliamentary member Giri aided Rs 3.5 million through the Local Infrastructure Development Partnership Programme.

Kushma municipality had made financial contribution of Rs 1.5 million and Leo Club also aided over Rs 3.32 million through its fund for the medical equipment and appliances.

As informed the donors handed over 13 sets of different 12 hospital equipment and appliances, and 24 furniture sets to the hospital as per the demand.

Among the equipment are highly-equipped X-ray machine, ventilator, operation theatre and ICU bed.

Former international Director of Lions Club International Sanjaya Khetan and lawmaker Giri jointly handed over the equipment to the hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal