The Pokhara Metropolitan City has been installing oxygen pipes in 104 beds of the two of the COVID-19 treatment facilities in the City.

Metropolitan Deputy-Mayor Manju Gurung shared that Rs 1.9 million has been allocated by the Metropolis for preparing physical infrastructures to install the oxygen pipe so as to facilitate the treatment of the COVID-19 patients showing respiratory related issues.

With the increasing cases of COVID-19 and more and more fatalities being occurred due to respiratory related complications in the COVID-19 patients, the Metropolis made this move.

Oxygen pipe would be installed in altogether 104 beds initially among them 70 were installed in Pokhara Academy of Health and Science while rest others at Infectious Diseases Hospital at Lekhnath in Pokhara.

It is expected to be carried out in a week, said the Metropolis.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has released Rs 40.1 million to build hospitals in the five rural municipalities in Baglung district. The amount would be utilized to upgrade the already existing health facility in the local unit, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Source: National News Agency Nepal