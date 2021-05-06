Health & Safety, medical

Government is effortful to procure more medical supplies from abroad to control Covid-19.

In a statement issued by spokesperson at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Kiranraj Acharya here today, it was shared that the consistent efforts were being made by the government to bring in necessary medicines, safety gears and medical appliances through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, a total of 5,000 doses of Remdesivir vaccines from Bangladesh. The government is procuring the vaccines from Beximco Pharma in Bangladesh through IFC and Nepal Bangladesh Bank.

Earlier on Tuesday, 3,000 doses of Remdesivir was brought. The medical supplies worth five million Yuan to be provided by the government of China to Nepal were on the way. The medical goods have arrived in Lhasa.

As the second wave of Covid-19 has broken out in the country, over 7,000 cases were being reported on a daily basis in Nepal. Over 6,288 oxygen cylinders and 1,411.5 litres of liquid oxygen were being used to treat the Covid-19 patients, according to the statement.

Currently, 31 hospitals had their own oxygen plant, reads the statement, adding that those plants could refill 2,549 oxygen cylinders in a daily basis. Likewise, three hospitals have oxygen tanks.

There are 472 hospitals, 19,882 beds and 1,714 ICU facilities and 692 ventilator facilities in the country where Covid-19 patients were being treated, reads the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal