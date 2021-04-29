Health & Safety

The medical tools worth over Rs 20.5 million brought by Mahottari District Hospital to control Covid-19 have been rendered useless in lack of trained human resources to operate them.

The hospital was developed as a Covid-19 special hospital last year. Five set of ventilators, beds, monitors and equipment for ICU facilities were provided for the 50-beded hospital a year ago.

Despite the growing cases of Covid-19 in the country in the recent days, the hospital has not optimizing those medical tools to prevent the pandemic and treat the infected ones.

Hospital Management Committee Chairperson Surendra Pandey admitted that those medical equipment were gathering dust as the Hospital did not have trained skilled human resources to operate.

It took over Rs 30 million to transform the Hospital as the Covid-19 special hospital. In the last fiscal year, the hospital had spent over Rs 80 million in various titles to prevent the pandemic.

The hospital lacks in preparedness for Covid-19 response, confessed Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Satish Shah.

Source: National News Agency Nepal