President Bhandari said it while inaugurating the Nepal Pharma Expo-2022 here Friday. The medicine production is the service oriented benevolent enterprise because it is directly related to protection of human life, she said, urging the medicine producers to meet the international quality and standard.

According to her, medicine production has multi-dimension impact, so all sides concerned should be serious on production, marketing and supply of medicine.

"This industry has important role to elevate people's life standard by strengthening public health. If the more and more types of medicine are produced within the country, it would help ensure citizen's fundamental rights to health," President Bhandari observed.

According to her, COVID-19 posed a grave threat to investment, production and supply system of vaccines, medicines and health related materials. In the present globalized state, only the efforts of a single country are not able to ensure control and prevention of pandemic, President Bhandari reminded. "It is therefore time to augment mutual cooperation among the countries to face global health crisis," she stressed.

The President also emphasized the increase in investment in medicine production, infrastructure development and research on human health.

It is urgency to distribute medicine and health related materials in an equitable manner, the President viewed, expressing worry that change in lifestyle, increasing pollution and inadequacy of healthy food has caused more number of non-communicable diseases. So, time has come to increase invest in pharmacology as well.

The medicine production and country economy has strong relations. Therefore, initiatives should be launched to foster medicine industries to make country self-reliant in medicine production and supply.

The expo to run for three days has 160 national and international stalls.

Source: National News Agency Nepal