Meeting of CPN (US) general convention paper drafting committee begins

Kathmandu: The meeting of the General Convention Proposal Drafting Committee, focused on the 10th General Convention of the CPN (Unified Socialist) has begun in the capital today. The party's secretary Jeevanram Shrestha informed that in the meeting which started at the central office under the chairmanship of the party Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal is scheduled to discuss the political report, statute report, socialist programme and organizational report. The meeting is further scheduled to discuss the latest political development, contemporary issues, and international developments as well. The party's under-draft statute will be finalized after discussing the political report developed by chairman Nepal, the socialist programme by respected leader Jhalnath Khanal, the party statute by vice president Dr Beduram Bhusal and the organizational proposal prepared by general secretary Ghanshyam Bhusal. After the discussion of those four reports, it is said that the document which will be prepared covering all the a spects of the country's current situation, political situation, national and international situation, future strategic plan of the party will be taken to the general convention for further discussions. The party's general convention is going to be held in Kathmandu from the 16th to 20th May. Source: National News Agency Nepal