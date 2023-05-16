Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has called a meeting of the parties supporting the government. The meeting that started at 2.30 pm is in progress at present at Singha Durbar.

The PM convened the meeting to seek suggestions for the policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year the government is going to table in the parliament, said Govinda Acharya, the Prime Minister's press advisor.

The Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), the Janata Samajbadi Party, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, the Nagarik Unmukti Party, Nepal Samajbadi Party, Rastriya Janamorcha, Aam Janata Party, among other parties extending support to the government have been invited to this meeting.

The government is presenting its policies and programmes in the joint meeting of the Federal Parliament on May 19.

Source: National News Agency-Lebanon