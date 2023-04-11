General

A meeting of top leaders of three major political parties represented in the House of Representatives is taking place at the residence of Speaker Devraj Ghimire at Baluwatar.

Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (UML) Chair and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli are present in the meeting.

Similarly, CPN (UML) Chief Whip Padam Giri, Maoist's Chief Whip Hitraj Pandey, NC lawmaker Ishwori Neupane, Attorney General Dinmani Pokharel and former Attorney General Ramesh Badal are also participating in the meeting, according to PM Dahal's Secretariat.

The political parties, who were united for the political change in the country, have been holding meetings in recent period for taking the issue of transitional justice to a conclusion.

Speaker Ghimire on Saturday held meeting with top leaders of three major political parties on the issue of making the Parliament effective.

Today's meeting started off with discussion on the issue of transitional justice, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal