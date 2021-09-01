General

Megha College of Dharan has cheated aspiring students with the advertisement of nonexistent school in the city. Located at Dharan-12 Chatara Line of Sunsari, Megha College was operational with bachelors courses of management affiliated from Nepal's largest university, Tribhuvan University. The same college has advertised for class 11 and 12 quotas for science stream in the same name. However, the registered name of the school is Himalayan Secondary School. A private school operator from Dharan, who asked not to be named, said Megha College is luring plus two students in their own name which is quite noted within Dharan. But, he said, the Himalayan Secondary is not a known name entirely. ''We can run advertisements and classes but it is not a duty of school to run a advertisement for a name and admit in another one'', said the school operator. Local media and public postures has advertised in the name same. Local government, Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City, which has legal authority over both public and private schools within its territory, has also not taken any preventive and punitive measures against the fake advertiser. While ringing for comment, Tilak Rai, the mayor of Dharan did not answer the call. Speaking to the local daily named Blast, Arjun Ghimire, the academic director of the college, said both the school and the college are in the same compound and they are in the process to change the name. GB Gazal, a known student leader of Sunsari, said it is wrong to make advertisement of fake school name to fool innocent students in the name of brand. ''We request the concerned college to right its wrong; else, we will be forced to pressure from the crowds of students. Cheating is not excusable at any cost'', said the central committee member of All Nepal National Free Students Union.

Source: National News Agency Nepal