General

The Melamchi-Helambu road has been blocked for traffic at Melamchi municipality-11 due to floods triggered by heavy rainfall last night. Regular traffic has been affected after flood water from the nearby river entered the road near Seemkhet, according to Melamchi area police office.

Locals of Helambu Rural Municipality and Ward No. 6 and 7 of Melamchi municipality have been affected due to the road blockage.

Mayor of Melamchi Municipality Aitman Tamang shared that the road will be opened for traffic only by observing the water level.

In the last six hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded in Dhap and surrounding areas of Sindhupalchok. Since the rain continues from midnight to morning, the Flood Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has requested people living in coastal areas exercise caution and remain alert of the possibility of flash floods.

Source: National News Agency Nepal