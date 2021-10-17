General

The temporary road from Melamchi to Indrawati has been damaged by the heavy rain last night. The road has been damaged at various places making it unfit for operation of vehicles.

The massive flood on June 15 had swept away a concrete bridge and caused heavy damage to the road. The temporary roadway was constructed placing a hume pipe at the point where the bridge used to be after about three months after the bridge was swept away, Tara Baniya, the president of the local consumers committee, said.

He said the temporary road would be repaired and traffic opened once the weather improves.

Similarly, the road linking Melamchi and Duwachaur has also been damaged by flash floods triggered by heavy rain last night.

Source: National News Agency Nepal