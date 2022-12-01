General

Nepali Congress leader and newly elected people’s representative from Kathmandu-1, Prakash Man Singh, has assured the stakeholders that he would draw the attention of government to solve the problems facing employees of Melamchi Drinking Water Project and others.

Leader Singh said it in the wake of complaints voiced by the project employees that they were not paid for four months. Sixty one project employees have warned of obstructing the supply of drinking water to Kathmandu Valley if they were not paid on time.

Along with leaders including Mayor of Melamchi, Aitaman Tamang, and Bagmati Province Minister for Tourism, Dipendra Shrestha, leader Singh reached Ambathan of Helambu Rural Municipality-1 to inspect the origin of drinking water project.

On the occasion, executive director of the project, Kamal Raj Shrestha, shared the problems faced by the employees.

Shrestha also stressed that the government needs to provide remuneration to the employees immediately. Similarly, maintenance of vehicles is imperative, he added.

Chairperson of Helambu Rural Municipality, Nima Gyaljen Sherpa, viewed the government should provide adequate budget to locals. The demand of drinking water in Kathmandu and budget in Sindhupalchowk are equally important, he underscored.

On Wednesday alone, Minister for Drinking Water, Umakant Chaudhari, had said the Melamchi water would be distributed in the Kathmandu Valley by December 13.

Source: National News Agency Nepal