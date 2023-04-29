General

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said membership recruitment and renewal forms boost spirit into millions of leaders and workers of Awami League across the country.

"The process also gives strength to the party. The work of collecting new members and renewal must be done with utmost sincerity and cautiously," he said.

"Only then, we can resist all conspiracies and achieve a landslide victory again in the elections that will be held at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the minister added.

Hasan was addressing a view-exchange meeting between AL central leaders and all organising units of Rangpur division and district and the inaugural activities of collecting members and renewal at AL central office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader addressed the meeting as the chief guest with AL Presidium Member Shahjahan Khan in the chair. AL Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi conducted it.

The activities have begun through renewing the membership of Prime Minister's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Affairs Advisor and as a son of Rangpur division Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

Hasan urged the leaders of Rangpur division to submit the bundles of membership and renewal forms by May 31 to the central office for maintaining the list of members.

AL Treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman, MP, and central member Advocate Hosne Ara Luthfa Dalia, among others, addressed the function.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha