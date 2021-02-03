Key Issues

The All Nepal Women’s Association has handed over a memo to the Prime Minister and the Minister for Home Affairs demanding action against former parliamentarian Ram Kumari Jhakri for her immoral comments against President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

A team led by Association’s Chair Sita Poudel handed over the memo to PM KP Sharma Oli at the latter’s official residence at Baluwatar and pressed for action against Jhakri who, according to the Association, had resorted to character assassination of President Bhandari in personal level.

Jhakri in a public event recently had broached about the ‘White Sari’ issues which the Association said had dishonoured all the single women across the country.

Association’s Secretary Sujita Shakya shared that the team also handed over a memo to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa at his office at Singha Durbar today itself. The visiting team urged immediate arrest on those making snide comments against the Head of the State publicly.

Minister Thapa, in reciprocation, pledged to ask the Chief of the Nepal Police to take Jhakri into custody. The Association also drew the attention of the concerned authorities about the snide statements made against the lawyers pleading in the Constitutional Bench on the dissolution of the House of Representatives on the behalf of the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal