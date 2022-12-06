General

A memorandum has been submitted to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today, seeking a long-term solution to the drinking water problem in the Kathmandu Valley.

A delegation led by newly elected member of the House of Representatives and Nepali Congress leader, Prakash Man Singh, on the behalf of the people’s representatives of Kathmandu, handed the memo to the Prime Minister.

The delegation put forth various demands including the implementation of Melamchi Drinking Water Project on a long- run to resolve the Valley’s drinking water problem.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Deuba expressed commitment to provide his full support in regard with the enforcement of the memo and shared that the government would take necessary decision in this regard immediately.

According to leader Singh, there is confusion in the operation of Melamchi Drinking Water Project as the budget of the current fiscal year mentioned about the scrap of the Melamchi Drinking Water Development Committee, adding the committee should be revived or other necessary decision should be taken.

The other demands incorporated in the memo are construction of drinking water intake at an appropriate location after carrying out a technical study, appropriate arrangement for reconstruction of damaged structures and construction of black-topped road up to source area in order to address concern of locals.

Source: National News Agency Nepal