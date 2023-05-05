business, Trading

Business community of Lumbini province has drawn Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's attention demanding inclusion of operation of the Gautam Buddha International Airport in the agenda of his upcoming visit to India.

In the memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Friday, the business fraternity emphatically raised the issue of full operation of the international airport.

A delegation of Siddhartha Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on PM Dahal in Lumbini to draw government's attention towards the airport operation. PM Dahal had arrived in Lumbini to attend the 2567th Buddha Jayanti and the Lumbini Day, 2080.

The Nepal Airlines Corporation should initiate flight service at the airport as other domestic and international airlines companies have remained reluctant for the service until the national flag carrier come forward, the memorandum noted.

Among other demands include resumption of Bhairahawa-Delhi, Bhairahawa-Malaysia and Bhairahawa-Qatar flights from the NAC and government's concrete efforts for regular and chartered flight at the Gautam Buddha International Airport.

The community has also demanded the government enable environment to secure their investment of over Rs 60 billion in hotel and tourism industry of Lumbini.

In response, PM Dahal said he was positive to the demands of the biz community and would take move for airport operation after return from India visit in consultation with private sector, Vice-Chair of Siddhartha Chamber of Commerce, Govinda Gyawali said. ---

Source: National News Agency