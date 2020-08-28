General

A memorial gate has been constructed in honour of former mayor of Baglung municipality the late Rishiram Sharma. The municipality has constructed ‘Rishiram Sharma Memorial Gate’ in recognition of its first mayor the late Sharma’s substantial contributions with efficiency and vision to develop a foundation and framework of development of the municipality.

The memorial gate was built at the cost of Rs 1.3 million including Rs 500,000 appropriated in the fiscal year 2019/20, Rs 600,000 set forth in the following fiscal and in-kind contributions of people worth amounting to Rs 200,000., the municipality sources said.

Baglung mayor Janakraj Poudel said the memorial gate was constructed at Tirupati Chowk of Baglung municipality-4, Kundule in memory and honour of the first people-elected mayor Sharma who made historical contributions to the well-being of municipality dwellers from 2054 to 2059.

“The plans the late Sharma put forth for the institutional development of the municipality was found to be more visionary”, mayor Poudel said, adding the gate was constructed to commemorate his multi-dimensional contributions.

There needs colouring and placement of idol of the late Sharma in the gate, shared municipality’s engineer Gaurav Sharma.

“It was mayor Sharma who floated the plan of interior ring road of Baglung municipality”, said Baglung municipality-4 ward chair Dhruba Bahadur KC. The late Sharma had significantly contributed to engineer people’s settlement and road construction in the municipality, develop Dhaulagiri multiple campus and improve Dhaulagiri hospital.

Besides erecting a memorial gate in his name, the municipality has also instituted a fund of Rs 10 million to implement the ‘Rishiram with Poor’ programmes.

Sharma who was born in Baglung municipality-1 Ramrekha on 3 Magh 2011 passed away on 16 Mag 2071 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal