After a spell of severe heatwave, met office forecast some relief from the scorching heat as maximum temperatures are likely to drop from tomorrow across the country.

Director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Md Azizur Rahman told BSS that "Mercury may fall gradually from tomorrow... we will get some relief from severe heatwave as rains are likely to hit different parts of the country after two or three days."

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thundershowers at one or two places over some divisions across the country.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said the met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours begins from 9am today.

Severe heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of

Dhaka, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Manikganj, Narayanganj, Rajshahi and Pabna.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue, the met office bulletin added.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 41.8 degrees Celsius

jointly at Jashore and Chuadanga while today's minimum temperature 21.5

degrees Celsius was recorded at Rajarhat.

The sun sets at 6.21 pm today and rises at 5.35 am tomorrow in the capital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha