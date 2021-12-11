General

Temperature has gone down across the Kathmandu Valley today. The minimum temperature of the Valley has recorded 5.4 degree Celsius, the coldest this year.

It was 6.5 degree Celsius on Friday, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology. Due to a drop in the temperature, cold has been steadily climbing up throughout the country.

The Department, issuing a warning for the next 24 hours, urged one and all to keep warm and safe from cold as mercury continues to dip.

Snowfall is predicted in some high hilly places of Sudurpaschim, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces sometime next week due to the mixture of westerly wind and westerly low pressure system, the Department said.

The maximum temperature of the Kathmandu Valley was measured at 20 degree. Humla today recorded the lowest -4.7 degree Celsius while the maximum was 30 degree in Bhairahawa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal