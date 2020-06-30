General

Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina have extended best wishes to all Nepalis on the occasion of the Parliament Day today.

They paid tribute to all those sacrificing their lives for the establishment of democratic system and showed respect to those who were injured during various movements waged to achieve democracy.

Nepal had the first meeting of the parliament on Asar 16, 2016 after the general election. In memory of the Day, the Parliament Day is observed every year on Asar 16.

In message of best wishes given jointly, Speaker Sapkota and Chairman Timilsina said the parliamentary system is regarded as the supreme system of governance by the people’s representatives. “All three layers of governments need to be made effective to implement the State restructuring and federal system. All side’s cooperation is required to make the parliamentary system robust,” he added.

The federal parliaments are being conducted, maintaining safety measures amidst the threat of COVID-19. However, other formal programmes have not been held in view of the health hazards.

They further said the parliament set up with periodic election and politics accustomed to the parliamentary system can fulfill people’s aspiration. They however stressed the need that the parliamentary system should be reformed continuously.

Source: National News Agency Nepal