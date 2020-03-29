General

The Metropolitan Police Office in Kathmandu is all set to provide free food items to those at receiving end of the lockdown in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

A week long nationwide lockdown is being enforced since last Tuesday to contain outbreak of COVID-19.

The metropolitan police is taking up this initiative to provide humanitarian assistance to those people who can not manage their meal in lack of money. Police have urged the needy ones to call hotline 100 to receive the food items from today.

The needy ones could reach out to the nearest police station to get the aid.

The metropolitan police has coordinated with various banks and the entrepreneurs for arranging the food items to distribute to those people at lurch due to ongoing lockdown.

On the first day, police prepared food items to be distributed to 258 people, informed DIG Bishwa Raj Pokharel. DIG Pokharel however warned of stern action against those trying to take advantage of the free food distribution service despite having a sound financial condition. To make sure the genuinely needy ones avail the scheme, police will conduct a background check of the beneficiaries if need be.

The Metropolitan Police will distribute 25 kg of rice, 2 kg of lentil, 2 kg of chickpeas, a kilo of salt and half litre of oil and one packet of spice to each such family. Police would distribute the food items observing the precautions against the deadly virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal