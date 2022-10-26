General

The Mha Pooja ritual is being observed by people of the Newar Community today on the fourth day of Tihar.

Mha Pooja literally refers to self worship, making offering to one’s body, highlighting on respecting the self.

It also falls on the Newari New Year which is based on the Newar calendar, Nepal Sambat.

The Nepal Sambat New Year 1143 is being celebrated across the country by organizing various programmes.

The National Luminary, Shankhadhar Sakhwa is credited with initiating the Nepal Sambat in 880 AD by freeing the poor from their debt during the reign of the Lichhavi dynasty king Raghav Dev.

Historian Dr Triratna Manandhar said that the Nepal Sambat calendar was recognised as the state calendar until the reign of King Prithvi Narayan Shah. According to Manandhar, the Shaka Sambat calendar was in use before the Lichchhavi rule. “The Nepal Sambat is a unique calendar of Nepal as it has been named after the country’s name,” he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal