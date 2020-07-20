Science & Technology

The Chhipkhola micro hydropower project, under construction at Sisne rural municiplaity-2 in Rukum (east), has come to a final phase of operation.

The 40-KW capacity hydro project is being constructed at the shared investment of the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC), Sisne rural municipality and local infrastructure partnership programme.

All the construction related works of the project have been completed. Some machinery equipment are yet to be installed, shared spokesperson of the rural municipality and ward-2 chair Jeevan KC.

The total investment of the project was Rs 16.6 million. It includes Rs 11.4 million of the AEPC, Rs 2.1 million of the rural municipality, Rs 2 million of the partnership programme, Rs 700,000 of the local social fund and Rs 400,000 raised by locals.

The village will go for electrification once the machinery equipment are installed, the ward said.

The project construction agreement was signed on July 2017 and its works had started from May 2018. Lockdown however has caused prolonging of the construction of the project. Around 300 household of Chhipkhola settlement, Thuske and Dading and Kanda of ward-4 will be benefitted from the electricity supply. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal