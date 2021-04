General

A furniture industry caught fire in Guthi in ward no. 3 of Baglung municipality. Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the Srijana furniture run by Birat Bohara caught fire at 2:00 pm early this morning.

All timber and readymade furniture were gutted in the fire. Nepal Police, Armed Police and Baglung municipality fire tender are working to put out the fire.

Full details of the damage incurred are yet to be received, according to DSP Ikwal Hwari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal