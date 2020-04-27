General

The Mid-Western University has begun producing sanitizers considering its huge demand owing to the threat of deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

The central campus of Institute of Science and technology under the university has initiated to produce the sanitizer realizing its high demand in the local market and across the country as well.

It is now producing 730 bottles of sanitizers daily. Each bottle contains 60 ml. Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Nanda Bahadur Singh shared that they began the production also aimed at linking the university with productivity.

He added that it would be produced professionally after ISO certification. The work is being carried out together with Social Development Ministry of the State Government.

Source: National News Agency