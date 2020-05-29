General

A Nepali migrant worker died in South Korea on May 25. The deceased has been identified as Maiti Tamang, 45, of Jharlang in Dhading district.

Tamang who sustained injuries after falling from a construction company while being on duty died in course of the treatment. He sustained deep head injuries with excessive bleeding.

Tamang was receiving treatment at ICU of Thanguk Teaching Hospital and died on May 25. He had been staying in South Korea illegally after entering here on visit visa five years ago.

Tamang had no any health insurance because of his illegal status in South Korea and it involved costs around Rs 10 million in his treatment, said deceased’s sister, Kabita Tamang.

The hospital has insisted them to take the dead body for final rites after depositing remaining amount as per the bill within this week.

Saying they are not in a capacity to pay such chunk of amount, Kabita requested different organizations, businesspersons and Nepali migrant workers in South Korea to help them to raise money.

Source: National News Agency Nepal