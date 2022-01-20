General

The Nepali Embassy in Israel welcomed the migrant workers reached there. The Nepali workers were welcomed by a joint team of the Israeli Health Ministry and Immigration Authority and the Nepali Embassy at Ben Gorion International Airport.

Third Secretary at Embassy, Pradip Sagar Giri, reached the airport to welcome the workers. A total of 99 Nepali workers had left Nepali on Wednesday evening for Israel to work as assistant human resources in the nursing sector there. They were seen off by Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Krishna Kumar Shrestha; Israeli Ambassador to Nepal, Honan Goddar and ministry officials at TIA.

After a decade's efforts, Nepali workers are now sent to Israel for work. They have gone for jobs with the materialization of G2G model.

The Nepali Embassy in Israel had played a significant role to reach Nepali workers in Israeli market via government channel. Even an agreement was reached between Nepal and Israel for the temporary employment to the Nepali workers in special labour market.

The Ministry has begun the process to send 1,000 workers in line with the agreement. As part of this, 63 women and 36 men were sent yesterday evening.

The Ministry has also been providing anti-COVID vaccine and pre-departure orientation to the foreign job aspirants. Every Nepali will be provided Rs 200 thousand per month.

Moreover, the Nepali workers will be entitled to the leave and health benefits as provided to the Israelis.

