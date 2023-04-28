Games, sports

Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira scored a brace as defending champions Bashundhara Kings thrashed Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 4-0 goals in the Bangladesh Premier League football held today (Friday) at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Apart from Miguel Figueira's two goals in the match, his compatriot Robson and Uzbek midfielder Asror Gofurov supported him with a lone goal each to secure Kings' emphatic win.

The winners' led the first half by 3-0 goals.

Bashundhara went attack early and got reap when forward Robson scored the first goal for Kings early in the 6th minute from a penalty. Asror Gofurov doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Bashundhara in the 30th minute while Miguel Figueira further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal in the 45th minute of the match.

Miguel Figueira eventually sealed the victory scoring his second and fourth goal for Kings in the 90+1st minute of the match.

Kings clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Rahmatganj were totally off-colored.

The day's win saw, Bashundhara Kings extended their lead with 37 points from 13 matches while the old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society remained at their previous credit of 10 points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the first leg, Kings blanked Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-0 goals held at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, two matches of league will be held tomorrow (Saturday) with Mohammedan Sporting Club take on Chittagong Abahani Limited at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Azampur Football Club meet Fortis Football Club at Rajshahi District Stadium in Rajshahi.

Both the matches kick off at 3.45 pm.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha