A mild heatwave is sweeping over many places of the country and it may continue and spread, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Mild heatwave is sweeping over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the regions of Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Sylhet, Sandwip, Sitakuda, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, M.Court, Fani and Bandarban and it may continue and spread," the met office release said.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country,

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded by 38.0 degree celsius at Rangamati while the lowest temperature today was recorded by 23.5 degree celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 6.41pm today and rises at 5.11am tomorrow in the capital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha