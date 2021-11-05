Health & Safety

SEOUL-- South Korea's military reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,067, the defense ministry said.

Among the new cases were five Army draftees, including a trainee at a boot camp in Nonsan, some 200 kilometers south of Seoul.

An Army officer stationed in Gapyong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, tested positive following a vacation. Another officer based in Paju, north of Seoul, contracted the virus after a family member tested positive.

A Joint Chiefs of Staff officer, based in Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 51 patients are still under treatment.

Source: Yonhap News Agency