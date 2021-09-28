General

Milk consumption is only 75 litres per person per year in the country as against the recommended 92 litres, statistics shows.

In this context, Nepal Dairy Association (NDA) has concluded that the stakeholders should work towards ensuring milk consumption of 92 litres per person per year at least for the children in the coming days.

The need for meeting the recommended milk consumption has been highlighted on the occasion of the World School Milk Day. The Day is to celebrate the benefits and success of school milk programmes. The first World School Milk Day was celebrated in September 2000 and has since become an annual event promoted by the FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations). The celebration of the Day in Nepal was first started by Nepal Dairy Association since 2016.

Association's central general secretary Prahlad Dahal said they have made preparation to celebrate the World School Milk Day by organizing various programmes in all provinces, districts and local levels this year.

In Bagmati Province, the occasion would be marked by organizing a programme in cooperation and participation of various stakeholder organisations by providing milk to students at various schools in Kathmandu. Executive director of the National Dairy Development Board, Rajendra Yadav would be the chief guest in this programme.

The purpose of celebrating the Day is to reinforce the nutritional value of milk. Milk is taken as complete food.

Milk and dairy products continue to play a role in children’s diets today. A carton of school milk provides a 4-6 year old with: 52% of their recommended calcium intake; 59% of their recommended iodine intake; 100% of their recommended vitamin B12 intake; 59% of their recommended B2 intake.

Similarly, for older children aged 7-10 years, a carton of milk provides: 42% of their recommended calcium intake; 53% of their recommended iodine intake; 100% of their recommended vitamin B12; 47% of their recommended B2 intake.

Milk also provides energy and protein for their growth and development.

World School Milk Day is celebrated in many countries, with an increasing number of activities taking place each year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal