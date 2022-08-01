General

A fire broke out in the main market area of Bardibas Municipality-1 in Mahottari district this afternoon.

The Area Police Office, Bardibas, said the fire occurred in a three-storied business complex due to the power leakage.

Siddhartha Bank has its Bardibas Branch in the second floor of the house owned by Mohammad Farooq. However, the fire has caused damage only to the gymnasium of the house in the third floor.

Properties worth Rs 10 million of the gymnasium was gutted in the fire, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rabi Rawal said quoting proprietor of the gymnasium, Abhisekh Jha.

The fire was taken under control with the efforts of police personnel and fire fighters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal