Key Issues

Minister for Drinking Water Uma Kanta Chaudhary has said people of all classes and regions should be provided with drinking water supplies in an accessible manner.

In a workshop at the Ministry on policy formulation on drinking water and sanitation, the Minister said all should work to ensure clean drinking water to all citizens as guaranteed by the Constitution of Nepal.

The Minister was of the view that poor, Dalit and underprivileged communities were still deprived of clean drinking water while calling for service expansion to provide drinking water.

On the occasion, Minister Chaudhary pointed out the drying up of water sources in the mountainous and hilly districts and depletion of groundwater table in the Tarai region as the impact of climate change and increased level of arsenic as a challenge.

Several drinking water projects are in limbo as the provision of 10 to 30 per cent of labour donation was not fully implemented. Chaudhary viewed that the local levels lack sufficient means, resources and skilled human resources despite they were given the right to manage drinking water in the local community.

Source: National News Agency Nepal