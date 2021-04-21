General

Minister for Forest and Environment Prem Bahadur Ale on Wednesday attended a virtual meeting on climate change organised by US special envoy for climate John Kerry.

On the occasion, Minister Ale extended his thanks to US President Joe Biden and his administration for the US re-joining the Paris Agreement. Pointing out climate change as big challenges in human civilization, the minister on behalf of the Government of Nepal said that Nepal is at high risk of it.

Saying that Nepal is fully committed to addressing climate change, he remembered the submission of its second nationally determined contribution document report 2020 as per commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Stating that Nepal has moved ahead in line with its national adaptation plan on climate change, he said it is at work to prepare sustainable climate change strategy. Efforts were underway to implement gender responsive and climate adaptation plan at all 753 local levels, he informed.

Nepal has emphasised operation of environment friendly vehicles, low carbon electrification and climate friendly agriculture technology, he said.

On the occasion, he also sought international support to address problems stemmed from lack of finance Nepal is going through.

The meeting was attended by ministers of various 50 countries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal