Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale met Home Minister Balkrishna Khand and demanded that Sudurpaschim Province be declared crisis-hit area. He argued that Sudurpaschim Province was hit hard by the unexpected heavy rainfall that occurred for four days.

Minister Ale led a delegation of people’s representatives from the far west and met with Home Minister, demanding immediate mobilization of state mechanisms for rescue works and relief distribution. There was huge loss and damage, the delegation added.

Similarly, the delegation requested the government to airlift those stranded in various places and not in a condition to be rescued via land route. Still, many people were trapped in many places of Kailali, Kanchanpur, Achham, Bajhang, Bajura, Baitadi and Doti districts.

According to the team, Bajhang and Doti districts suffered worst by the landslide and floods triggered by unexpected rainfall in Sudurpaschim Province. Those in the delegation also demanded free treatment of those injured in the disasters.

In response, Home Minister Khand assured that the disaster-hit areas including Sudurpaschim Province could be declared crisis-hit zones because huge loss of lives and property occurred there. He further said government was effortful to rescue works, relief distribution, shelter and immediately connect the disconnected area with electricity, road and communication. He also shared government decision of monetary relief to the survivors of floods and landslides.

According to the Home Minister, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is inspecting the flood and landslide-hit areas tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal