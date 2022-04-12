Entertainment, Fashion

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has directed the officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) including its newly appointed board members to further develop Nepal's airports and keep them in good condition.

Welcoming the recently appointed board members Triratna Manandhar, former CAAN director-general, and Roshana Chitrakar on Tuesday, Minister Ale instructed the concerned authorities to ensure safety and security at the airports.

His instruction has a bearing with a recent incident wherein a person had sneaked into the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, crossing iron fences put up by the security officials. "Airports are highly sensitive areas. Tighten the security system to prevent unauthorised persons from breaking into airports areas," he said.

He also instructed mobilisation of additional teams to conduct regular patrols within the perimeter of the airports so as to prevent the entry of animals and birds for aviation safety.

The Minister also directed the officials of the aviation regulatory body for the dissemination of information about the condition of the airports and flights to public on a daily basis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal