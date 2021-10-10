Entertainment, Fashion

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has directed the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) to immediately implement the e-ticketing system.

At a meeting with the officials of the Ministry and the chiefs of Ministry’s line agencies on Sunday, Minister Ale directed the stakeholders to ensure provision of e-service in the national flag carrier.

Minister Ale also asked the officials to make NAC nationally and internationally competitive by joining hands together.

On the occasion, he stressed the need for making NAC competitive from its protection and promotion.

During the event, Secretary at the Ministry Yadav Prasad Koirala called for concrete steps to uplift the NAC from its current status.

Source: National News Agency Nepal