General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prem Bahadur Ale, has directed the bodies concerned to manage the shops of flower sellers at Pashupati area.

During a meeting with office-bearers of Pashupati Area Development Trust and stakeholders at the Ministry on Monday, Minister Ale asked them to shift the shops in an organised place as the places for selling flowers and Prasad was narrow and has created obstructions to pilgrims while visiting Pashupatinath.

He urged the office-bearers of the PADT to keep the place clean given the religious and historical importance of Pashupati area. The PADT office-bearers were asked to resolve the problems within a week by shifting the shops at an appropriate place.

Source: National News Agency Nepal