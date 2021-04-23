General

Minister for Forest and Environment Prem Bahadur Ale has provided monetary support for a kidney-patient as well as those suffering from thyroid.

Minister Ale provided 53-year-old kidney-patient Ujuli Aauji of Dipayal Silgadhi-9 in Doti district and thyroid patient Rusingh Tamata of Adarsha Rural Municipality-5 in the same district Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively as an assistance for their further treatment.

Both of the patients who have bleak financial situation have long been availing treatment in Kathmandu. Minister Ale’s personal assistant Hemanta Regmi shared that the Minister provided the monetary assistance to extend a helping hand to the patients who were facing financial issues for their treatment.

The family and relatives of the patients are happy to avail the support by the Minister and are thankful for his humanitarian assistance.

Minister Ale’s humanitarian assistance has extended over 1,000 people from all parts of the country who were from impoverished families and were face financial constraint to avail treatment, according to Regmi.

Minister Ale has also urged the Teaching Hospital at Maharajgunj to facilitate Ujuli’s treatment who has been undergoing treatment there since six months, informed Regmi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal