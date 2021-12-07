Fashion

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale said he was working to ensure more quality in aviation related services.

Minister Ale said it at a programme organized by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation on the occasion of the International Civil Aviation Day-2021 here Tuesday.

Ale shared, "I am firm in my stand and goal. The cabinet meeting convening in six days would endorse the programme and budget for the aviation safety." Stating that the concerned agencies should be aware to control the prospects of risks for aviation related accidents, he urged the experts to provide recommendations so as to reform the aviation sector.

Similarly, former director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Hari Bhakta Shrestha and Himalayan Airlines vice-chairperson Bijaya Shrestha, among others presented paper on how the flights could be made safe from the accidents that occur due to wild animals and birds, especially around airport.

Likewise, Secretary at the Ministry Maheshwor Neupane directed the subordinated agencies to present action plans on how the aviation sector could be made safe from wildlife and birds.

International Civil Aviation Day is observed to commemorate the first successful flight made by the American Wright Brothers on the same day in 1903.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY RSS