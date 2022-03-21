Entertainment, Fashion

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has said the National Museum of Nepal should be upgraded to make it the SAARC-level.

At a programme organised on 83rd Establishment Day of the National Museum, Minister Ale called for capacity building since the National Museum was established for tourism promotion and preservation of cultural civilization and ancient human history.

"The National Museum which is a platform to obtain knowledge on diverse fields of Nepal is required to develop as a tourism destination after its massive publicity," he said.

Minister Ale was of the view that sisterly relations with national and international museums should be established for the exchange of knowledge, skills and arms in an attempt to establish Nepal's identity and arts.

Likewise, he announced to allocate more budget for the National Museum for its construction works of physical infrastructures and others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal