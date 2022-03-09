General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prem Bahadur Ale has instructed office-bearers of the Lumbini Development Trust ( LDT) to spare no efforts for the further development of the Trust and entire Lumbini.

In his address to a programme organised here today to congratulate newly-appointed Trust office-bearers at the Ministry, the Minister sought a full dedication and integrity on their part for the development of Lumbini during their full five-year term at the office.

He also took time to urge all the people concerned to contribute for making the upcoming Buddha Jayanti celebrations a grand success. “Let’s gear up for the Buddha Jayanti celebrations,” he told, expecting the role of Trust office-bearers and employees to encourage more and more probable visitors from home and outside the country to visit Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha. “I am ready to extend all possible support towards that end.”

Extending best wishes for a successful term of the office-bearers, the Minister instructed the team to work with a high morale.

Stating that projects under the Trust reported 81 percent progress, he urged the team to come up with cost estimation efforts for remaining works and to proceed with the completion of all tasks at once. As he explained, during the monitoring he found ongoing endevours under the Trust standard, and hoped its continuation in coming days as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal