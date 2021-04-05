General

Minister for Forests and Environment, Prem Bahadur Ale has provided Rs 100 thousand to 35-year-old Binod Shrestha who was critically injured in course of conducting a rhino count.

The National Trust for Nature Conservation (NTNC) employee was injured after he fell down from an elephant he was riding when a wild elephant called Dhrube pursued it in course of the rhino census in Chitwan National Park on April 2.

Minister Ale provided the assistance for Shrestha’s medical treatment from his personal side. He handed over the amount to Shrestha at local HAMS Hospital where he is being treated, said Rabin Gyalan, the Minister’s personal secretary.

On the occasion, Minister Ale informed that the Ministry will bear Shrestha’s all medical expenses.

Minister Shrestha was accompanied by Director General of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, Dr Deepak Kharal, NTNC member-secretary Sharad Adhikari, among other officials.

Source: National News Agency Nepal