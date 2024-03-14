Minister Aryal takes stock of three Nepalis killed in Kuwait

Kathmandu: Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Dol Prasad Aryal has said preparations are ongoing to bring the dead bodies of three Nepalis killed in a road mishap in Kuwait. Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families, Minister Aryal has directed the line agencies to expedite the relief distribution process to the families of deceased ones. Minister Aryal informed the RSS that the Embassy of Nepal in Kuwait and Foreign Employment Board have been directed to bring the dead bodies of Nepalis killed in road mishap. Minister Aryal has also called the officials at the Nepal Embassy in Kuwait to take stock of Nepalis killed in road accident and their families. Three Nepalis working in a same company died on Tuesday morning at Mahabullwah area of Kuwait. Those killed in the road mishap are Sujan Karki of Kathmandu, Surat Bahadur Kadayat of Achham and Dhiraj Gurmachhan Magar of Dhanusha. According to Minister Aryal, the Nepal Embassy in Kuwait has also mobilized local legal practitione rs to inquire further about the nature of the accident for the purpose of getting compensation to the families of the deceased. Source: National News Agency Nepal