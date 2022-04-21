Trading

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu has directed the authority concerned to make market monitoring effective.

Saying that there has been increasing trend of price hike and also shortage of most essential goods in the market of late in several pretexts, Minister Badu directed the commerce, supplies and consumer protection committee to effectively monitor the market.

The consumers have started lodging complaint on price hike so the minister issued the directive to regulate the market in response to the public grievances, said the ministry's secretariat.

Minister Badu called Department's Director-General Lila Prasad Sharma at the ministry and directed him to carry out consistent and effective monitoring of essential goods price, quality, inventory and sales and also the status of sales and distribution of daily consumptive goods.

It may be noted that the consumers have been taking the toll of unilateral decision of big industrialists and entrepreneurs in hiking price of good including foodstuffs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal