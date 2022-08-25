General

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu pledged to take measures not to affect the environment at Dhauwadi of East Nawalparasi while extracting and processing iron ore. The minister made this statement in course of an inspection of the iron ore deposits at Hupsekot at Dhaubadi on Thursday.

The inspection this time would not be limited to formality, the minister said, "Unlike in the past, we have this time come here to yield positive results. The extraction and procession work will expedite soon."

A discussion with the private sector on the extraction and procession has taken place, said the minister. On the occasion, the minister was accompanied by chief executive officer for the Dhauwadi Iron Company Limited, Janak Bahadur Chand.

According to a study carried out by the Department of Mines and Geology, the deposits are estimated to be amounting to 100 million metric tonnes.

Additional 50 million metric tonnes iron ore deposits are also estimated according to the Company, said Chand, adding that the reserves were found during the fiscal year, 2067/68 BS. The deposits said to be the largest in Nepal spanning 10 kilometers in length, 15 to 30 meters in width and 100 meters deep. The project location lies at Hupsakot Rural Municipality-5 in the north of Kawasoti in East Nawalparasi.

Following the findings, the Department sent five tonnes iron ore in samples to China for its official confirmation. Thereafter, China in a report confirmed commercial extraction and procession from the reserves.

Likewise, the minister inspected the proposed industrial area at Lokaha in East Nawalparasi. The Gandaki provincial government has allocated budget for the project.

Source: National News Agency Nepal