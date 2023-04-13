General

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet has urged the stakeholders for unveiling innovative programmes and budget in the future for the conservation of big cats.

Basnet made such appeal while speaking as a special representative of Prime Minister and Minister for Forest and Environment Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on India's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger held from April 9 to 11, the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation said.

According to the Department, Minister Basnet has urged the international community to formulate programmes and budget to assist the livelihood of local community for the conservation of the big cats.

On the occasion, Minister Basnet shared about Nepal's success stories on conservation of big cats that resulted in from the partnership of the local community, security bodies and conservation partner organisations.

During the event, India has announced the beginning of "International Big Cats Alliance" to conserve the big cats and control their smuggling and illegal trade. Bringing 97 countries on board the Alliance, the Indian government has proposed to spend 100 million US Dollars in coming five years for this Alliance.

As agreed, Nepal has signed a paper for the founding member of the Alliance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal